Assam: Former MLA among 7 detained on gambling charge

Guwahati, March 17: Ex-MLA Naren Sonowal, from Naharkatia Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh, was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly taking part in gambling activities.

The arrest was made after an operation conducted in the city's suburb of Boiragimoth area.

Along with Sonowal, the police also arrested six individuals identified as Mukul Ghosh, Mehroz Ahmed, Dipendra Dutta, Ritwik Baruah, Abdul Rashid and Dipak Ranjan.

Notably a case has been registered against the arrested individuals.