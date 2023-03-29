Assam: Former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta appointed as state's CIC

Guwahati, March 29: Former DGP of Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been appointed to serve as the State's new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

The appointment was made after the retirement of Mahanta as DGP. Notably, Mahanta's appointment as Chief Information Commissioner is viewed as a significant development due to his substantial experience in public service.

It is highly anticipated that his appointment will enhance the state information commission's functioning and strengthen accountability in government transactions.