Assam: Former Congress leader Shankar Prasad Rai joins BJP

Guwahati, Feb 22: In a significant development, former AASU leader and ex-Bongaigaon Congress president, Shankar Prasad Rai, has added to the growing list of political defections by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The move took place in the presence of Assam BJP State President, Bhabesh Kalita.

As per reports, Rai who is known for his past involvement with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and his leadership role in the Congress party in Bongaigaon came on the heels of his resignation from the Congress. He tendered his resignation on February 20, citing "personal reasons”.