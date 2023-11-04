Assam: Forest officials seize illegal logs at Diyungbra

Haflong, Nov 4: The Diyung Forest Range officials seized a huge quantity of illegal logs on Friday night in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The forest officials, however, released the vehicle that carried the illegal logs as they committed the crime for the first time, the forest official said.

At a time when the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council authority is committed to protecting the forest, rampant illegal felling of trees under the very nose of forest officials compelled the public to think otherwise.

Forest Range Officer Mikel Langthasa, while admitting the ongoing illegal timber smuggling in Diyungbra, justified that tree felling is due to household needs.

There have been allegations from various corners that illegal tree felling was being carried out by some dishonest sawmill owners on the plea that these were being done for local consumption.

Meanwhile, the public is concerned that if illegal tree felling continues, Dima Hasao will experience severe natural disasters in the days to come.