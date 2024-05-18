Assam: Football player dies while playing in Jorhat

Jorhat, May 18: In a tragic incident, a football player collapsed and died while playing in Assam’s Jorhat district on Friday.

According to initial information, the player, identified as Rishiraj Bora, collapsed while playing football with local youths and university students at the Assam Agricultural University playground.

He was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for immediate medical attention; however, the doctors declared him brought dead.

It is learned that the deceased played for the Jorhat District Football Team in the Under-13 and Under-15 Inter District Football Tournaments and also played for the All Star Football Team in the A Division Football Team of Jorhat.

A pall of gloom has descended in the area over the demise of the youth.

Meanwhile, sources said that the player of cardiac arrest.