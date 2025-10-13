Assam football needs league revival, says AFC coach Gumpe Rime praising young talent

Guwahati, Oct 13: AFC Pro Licence holder and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) goalkeeping coach Gumpe Rime has lauded the progress of Assam’s emerging footballers while underlining the need to revive and strengthen the State’s league structure to restore its past footballing glory.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Rime, who recently served as the goalkeeping coach of the India U-23 team for the AFC U-23 qualifiers, expressed optimism about the growth of players from Assam such as goalkeepers Hrithik Tiwari of FC Goa and India Under-17 player Manas Jyoti Boruah, and NorthEast United FC forward Parthib Gogoi, who has been part of the India Under-23 setup.

‘Phenomenal Hrithik ’

On Hrithik Tiwari of Guwahati, Rime said, “His rise has been phenomenal in the last two years. When FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez came in, he gave Hrithik an opportunity, which he grabbed with great performances in the ISL. He has been consistent since then and was also part of the team for the CAFA Nations Cup. He shows a lot of promise and can be a good asset for the future.”

Rime also termed Parthib Gogoi a strong prospect for India’s senior team if he continues his good run. “The boy is talented and has the ability to score goals. In the Durand Cup and ISL, whenever he got the opportunity, he has performed. It will be great to see him regularly in the senior side in the days to come,” said Rime.

Manas strong potential

Talking about Manas Jyoti Baruah, who plays for India’s U-17 side, Rime said the youngster from Duliajan, also a product of RFYC, has shown great dedication. “Ever since he joined the academy, he has been working hard. His performances for the U-17 team in the SAFF Championship in Sri Lanka and the recent friendlies in China have been encouraging. The challenge now will be to maintain his performance and move up to the U-19 and U-23 levels,” he said.

Technology in scouting

On the use of technology in scouting, Rime highlighted RFYC’s adoption of AI Scout, an app-based scouting platform. “We are the only academy in India using AI Scout, which allows players to record and upload their training videos for assessment. The app shortlists promising players, who are then further evaluated by our scouts. Every year, we’ve found one or two players through this system,” he explained.

RFYC currently has 10 players scouted through AI-based technology – a model that Rime believes can transform talent identification across India.

Worth of Indian coaches

Sharing his thoughts on India’s recent performance at the CAFA Nations Cup, Rime praised head coach Khalid Jamil. “Khalid has done a great job in a short period. Finishing third in such a tough competition is commendable. His success is a big boost for Indian coaches – it shows we are capable when given the opportunity,” he said, also acknowledging Clifford Miranda’s success with Odisha FC.

Assam needs stronger league structure

Reflecting on Assam’s footballing past, Rime said, “Once upon a time, Assam was a powerhouse in the Northeast. The Guwahati League was one of the strongest in the region. But with other states developing stronger leagues, many players have moved away. To regain our footing, Assam needs to rebuild a strong local league structure that gives players regular, competitive matches.”

Rime, who began his playing career in Assam, said he still feels a close connection with football in the State. “I’ve seen many promising players coming from Upper Assam and the Kokrajhar belt. With the right support and competitive structure, Assam can once again become a major contributor to Indian football,” he added.