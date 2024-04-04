Assam: Flying squad recovers over Rs 4 lakhs cash in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon, Apr 4: A Flying Squad team has been conducting some serious drives around the vicinity of Bongaigaon ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

During the operation, an amount of Rs. 4,31,200 (Rs. four lakhs, thirty-one thousand two hundred) was seized from an AUDI Sedan car bearing registration number WB02 AA 3215 by the team at Shahid Bedi on Wednesday without any authenticated document.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, a person cannot carry more than Rs. 50,000 in cash without any valid documents when the Model Code of Conduct is in effect ahead of the elections.

