Assam: Floodwater submerges several BSF outposts in Karimganj

Karimganj, Jul 4: The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) of 16 Bn Laxmibazar BOP under Mizoram and Cachar Frontier are setting up sandbags to stop flood water from entering North Lafashai Village near border areas in Karimganj.

As per sources, the flood water has submerged at least four Border Outposts (BOP) of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border after the Kushiyara river, which is currently flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.



The BOPs of Stimerghat, Chandsrikona, Charakuri and Jagannathi have been submerged by flood waters. The BSF jawans deployed in the BOPs are now facing more difficulty following the flood.



The water level in the BOPs has increased up to 3 feet and is increasing gradually. Despite these problems, the BSF jawans are on duty 24 hours a day.



According to information received, BSF jawans of Chandsrikuna, Jagannathi and Steamarghat BOPs have shifted the camp to the nearest schools.

