Assam Floods: Tiger spotted near NH 37 after Kaziranga National Park gets flooded

Kaziranga, July 3: A tiger has been spotted on National Highway 37 near Haladhibari in Kaziranga National Park, causing disruption to vehicle movement.

According to sources, the tiger, which left Kaziranga National Park in search of food, was seen taking shelter by the roadside while heading towards the Karbi Hills.

Taking cognizance of the matter, traffic control measures have been implemented by the forest department and local administration.

To aid in the rescue efforts of the tiger displaced by the floods, Section 144 has been imposed in the Burhachapori Forest area.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Kaziranga National Park remains critical. Over 173 forest camps have been submerged, and the forest department has rescued 65 wild animals. Unfortunately, 11 wild animals have perished in the first flood of the year.

Additionally, two individuals have been arrested in the Biswanath Forest Division for consuming and selling deer meat.















