Assam Floods: Three dead in Borkhola, over 41,000 people affected in Cachar

Silchar May 16: At least three persons have been reported to be dead so far and over 41,000 people have been affected across Cachar district due to floods resulting from torrential rain over the past few days.

Sources informed that the casualties have been reported from Borkhola constituency, a major part of which has been worst hit due to the inundation caused by the overflowing Jatinga River.

Borkhola MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar, while talking to The Assam Tribune informed that among the dead include a minor girl from near the Veterinary Centre in Borkhola. Two bodies were also recovered, among them one was aged around 50 years while the other was recovered from Dholchora Part-I.

"I had visited the sites and the condition is beyond description. Borkhola constituency has been severely affected due to the flood. A water supply scheme which was opened recently has been washed away. While people, mostly farmers rushed to safer locations, the quantum of reaped crop stored by farmers for selling to the concerned Government outlets was damaged in the flood. I am concerned with the fresh rise in the water level of Jatinga River since this morning," the legislator said.

On the other hand, sources in the Water Resources Department here informed that the water level of river Barak at Annapurna Ghat which has been flowing well over the danger level of 19.83 metres was recorded at 20.58 metres with a rising trend of 1 cm per hour.

Officials in the Cachar district administration informed that over 41,000 people across 138 villages in the district have been affected due to the rise in the water level of river Barak and other rivulets.

Around 1,685 people have been shifted to 12 relief camps opened across the district. A stretch of 2099 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged due to the flood, officials informed.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli visited some of the relief camps at Udharbondh and Borkhola constituencies and enquired about the health and overall wellbeing of the people in shelters. Medical teams are taking care of the health issues at the camps and flood hit areas, sources informed.

Officials from the Department of Food and Civil Supplies informed that the district has sufficient storage of essential food items and vigil is being maintained to check on the market prices of essentials under the circumstances.

Update at 3.07pm: One more body was recovered in Borkhola taking the death toll to four.