Assam Floods: Situation improves; 8 districts still affected

Guwahati, June 6: The flood situation in Assam has improved as the population affected in the calamity has come down to 2,46,813 from 4,23,323 as of June 5.

According to data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), eight districts, including Cachar, Karimganj, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, and Karbi Anglong West, continue to remain affected by the floods.

It is further stated that the floods claimed one life in Cachar district, taking the death toll to 25 on June 5.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has issued a yellow alert for several districts indicating heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning on June 5.

The districts include Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Chirang, Barpeta, Bajali, Baksa, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Tamulpur, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi.

District level Weather Warning for Assam dtd. 05.06.2024 pic.twitter.com/t9imZvV6cz — Rwfc Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) June 5, 2024



