Assam Floods: River Barak sweeps across Silchar

Silchar, June 21: Overflowing of river Barak led to massive floods in major parts of Silchar since Monday afternoon reportedly owing to a breach at the Betukandi embankment. The speedy flow has continued even on Tuesday inundating vast areas causing major damage to life and property.

While the water level of river Barak at Annapurna Ghat showed a sign of a much-needed respite by falling 1 cm per hour (21.57metres) at 7 am on Tuesday from the overnight level of 21.58 metres, the relief was however short lived as the level resumed to rise by 1 cm again since 1 pm and was measured steady at 21.59 metres at 3 pm against the danger level of 19.83 metres resulting inundation of many areas including some newly affected locations of the second biggest urban sprawl are worst hit.

The road to the Silchar smashan ghat (cremation ground) is inundated as well.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet has reacted to the situation across Silchar and Barak Valley. In the tweet he thanked Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote "4 units of @NDRFHQ , total 105 personnel/rescuers, with modern life saving equipment, are reaching Silchar at 1130 AM today from Bhubaneshwar to carry out rescue operations in Barak valley. Grateful to Hon'ble HM @AmitShah for such prompt action and help."

4 units of @NDRFHQ , total 105 personnel/rescuers, with modern life saving equipment, are reaching Silchar at 1130 AM today from Bhubaneshwar to carry out rescue operations in Barak valley. Grateful to Honble HM @AmitShah for such prompt action and help. pic.twitter.com/f1l6QIWcsc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 21, 2022

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli and SP Ramandeep Kaur are making best efforts to evacuate stranded people with the help and assistance from the NDRF, SDRF, Army and the paramilitary forces.

Responding to posts on social media, the Deputy Commissioner wrote, "DDMA is responding. They are answering calls. We have arranged for enough candles and basic needs like water and ration. We want to give. Our country boats are also ready but the strong current of water is pushing away the boats. That is the problem. We are trying alternate solutions but unable to move due to water currents."