85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam Floods: Rise in water level inundates NH-37 in Jorhat

By The Assam Tribune
Assam Floods: Rise in water level inundates NH-37 in Jorhat
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 8: The National Highway-37 in Jorhat district of Assam once again submerged due to rise in water levels of the Teok River.

Following an intense downpour on Friday night the National Highway completely submerged under water.

The water logging has become a cause of inconvenience for the commuters.

Furthermore, the residents are now scared of any adverse incidents as the route is entirely under water.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam Floods: Rise in water level inundates NH-37 in Jorhat

Guwahati, Jul 8: The National Highway-37 in Jorhat district of Assam once again submerged due to rise in water levels of the Teok River.

Following an intense downpour on Friday night the National Highway completely submerged under water.

The water logging has become a cause of inconvenience for the commuters.

Furthermore, the residents are now scared of any adverse incidents as the route is entirely under water.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X