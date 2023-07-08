Assam Floods: Rise in water level inundates NH-37 in Jorhat

Guwahati, Jul 8: The National Highway-37 in Jorhat district of Assam once again submerged due to rise in water levels of the Teok River.

Following an intense downpour on Friday night the National Highway completely submerged under water.

The water logging has become a cause of inconvenience for the commuters.

Furthermore, the residents are now scared of any adverse incidents as the route is entirely under water.