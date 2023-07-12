Assam Floods: Over 60,000 people affected in Assam's Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, July 12: The flood situation is worsening in entire Lakhimpur district as monsoon rains have pounded it in the last several days. So far 60,208 people including 7336 children in 79 villages have been affected by the floods in the district. Dozens of villages in Bihpuria, Narayanpur, Nowboicha, Subansiri and Kadam Revenue Circles of Lakhimpur district have been reeling under flood since the beginning of the monsoon season this year.

According to FRIMS Assam (Flood Reporting And Information Management System), the worst affected area of floods is the Nowboicha Revenue Circle. A total of 37,698 people including 3131 numbers of children in 22 villages of the revenue circle have been affected by the floods till today. The worst affected villages in Nowboicha are Sonapur, Ranabari, Hari Bordoloni, Chengeleejan, Rowdang, Bor Pothar, Gossanibari, No. 2 Barshala, Rangapathar, Bargayan Gendhali, No. 2 Gelahati, Bamungayan, Garcinia, Balitika, Mohghuli, No.1 Gelahati, Ahomoni, Balijan, Haripur, Pandhowa, Bishnupur, Boloma and Phukan Doloni by the swelling water of Singra and Gabhoru rivers.

In Bihpuria Revenue Circle of the district 22,510 people, including 4,205 children in 20 villages have been affected by the flood. The inundated villages are Dharampur, Ahmedpur, Adhakhana, Kutubpur, Fatehpur, No. 2 Adhakhana, Bengana Ati Grant, Bhalukaguri, Dhunaguri, Khanikar, Kaniajan, No. 2 Kaniajan, No. 1 Chenimara, Kankur, Chenimara Kankur, Bahgara Pathar, Bahgara Deuri,Old Bahgara, Daulatpur , Islampur, and No. 4 Dharampur. These areas have been affected by the overflowing water of Dikrong.

Similarly, 510.50 hectares of agricultural land in 17 villages under Subansiri Revenue Circle was flooded by Kumatia and Jiadhal rivers in Lakhimpur district. Villages like Anuati, Arja, Bangkleng, Beelmukh, Dakshin Gaon, Hatigarh, Kathalguri Miri, Majigaon, Mahbal,NC Lejua , No. 1 and No. 2 Medak, No. 2 Dakshin Gaon,Tengajan, Akhaiphutia, Mahtali and Chakuli have been affected by the flood. The affected villages are No. 2 and No. 3 Bor Pothar.

In Narayanpur Revenue Circle, 9.00 hectares of agricultural land in 8 villages have been hit by the current spate of flood by Durpang, Pichala and Dihiri rivers. The affected villages includes No. 2 and No. 3 Bor Pothar, No. 1 and No 2 Harmutty, Charai Doloni, Saukuchi, Jarabari and Dangiya.

A total of 545.50 hectares of agricultural land in all the revenue circle areas of the district has been affected by the floods.