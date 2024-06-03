Assam Floods: Over 5 lakh population affected in 13 districts; death toll reaches 14

Guwahati, June 3: The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, as 5,35,246 people have been affected in 13 districts of the state. As of June 2, the death toll stands at 14.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) data, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hojai, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Cachar, South Salmara, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, and Dima Hasao are the districts that have been affected by the floods.

Rivers, including Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara, continue to flow above the danger level, the data said.

Furthermore, three individuals, including two minors, in Nagaon and Cachar died in the devastating floods.

The data also stated that 1,04,042 animals have been affected by the floods.