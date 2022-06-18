84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam Floods: Over 2 lakh people in 260 villages in Darrang district

By Correspondent
Guwahati, June 18: The flood situation has turned grim in Darrang district as over 2, 90,000 people of 260 villages under all four revenue circles have been affected. Apart from this crop area of over 7000 hectares remain affected in the district so far.

There have been reports of breaching of embankments of river Nanoi in Patharighat and Sipajhar areas of the district over the last 36 hours. Movement of vehicular traffics to Mangaldai, the district headquarters have been completely disrupted as the road stretch of NH 15 passing through the district is submerged in many places near Mangaldai. Power supply was also snapped over the last 36 hours. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday is scheduled to visit Bor Athiabari village under Mangaldai revenue circle and Dipila under Patharighat revenue circle to take stock of the flood situation and hold a review meeting at Patharighat PWD Inspection Bungalow.

