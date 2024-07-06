Assam: Floods kill 92 animals at Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, July 6: As the flood situation in Assam remains grim, as many as 92 animals have been killed in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve as of Saturday.

According to the latest data, at least 92 animals have been rescued, and efforts to rescue other trapped animals are underway.

It may be mentioned that people, along with animals, are suffering from the floods triggered by torrential rainfall in the state.

This morning, a deer tragically died while trying to cross a national highway. The animal died after being hit by a two-wheeler in Biswanath.







