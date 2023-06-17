Assam Floods: Flood situation worsens in Lakhimpur

North Lakhimpur, June 17: Heavy and incessant rains for the last four days has deteriorated the flood situation in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

According to District Daily Flood Report, 23,516 people of 22 villages under four Revenue Circles are affected by the flood. The worst hit area of this year's deluge in Lakhimpur district is Nowboicha Revenue Circle where 22,466 people of eleven villages have been affected.

The worst affected villages were Bharalua, No. 1 Kalahjowa, No. 2 Kalakhowa, Haripur, Phukan Dalani, Solmoria, Konwargaon, Balitika, Deeghpukhuri, Bishnupur, Darangiya, Borchola, Balijan, Chamuah and Putukai. River Singra, which breached its embankment in Solmoria, changed its course and flowing towards a new direction causing heavy inundation in those areas. The district water resource department has been working 24X7 to divert the course of the river to its original flow by erecting bamboo poles and cutting channels on the river bank.

Meanwhile, panic gripped people living in the downstream areas of Subansiri Lower Hydro Electrical Power plant by National Hydroelectrical Power Corporation (NHPC) at Gerukamukh as the river rose above the danger level at Ghansarai in Telahi Development Block in North Lakhimpur. The rising water of Subansiri had damaged the temporary dyke guarding the powerhouse of the near-completion SLHEP dam four days ago. It has caused heavy damage to the infrastructure of the powerhouse of the SLHEP-Gerukamukh and caused substantial landslides.

At the same time, Lakhimpur is experiencing the recurring flood caused by the release of dam water by NEEPCO's Ranganadi dam towards the downstream of the river. The NEEPCO authority at Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh has already alerted the district authorities in North Lakhimpur about the release of its dam water. The water levels of Ranaganadi have risen substantially in North Lakhimpur threatening the safety of its embankments on either side of the river.