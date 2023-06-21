Assam Floods: Flood situation in Patacharkuchi deteriorates

Patacharkuchi, June 21: The flood scenario has worsened in Assam with the number of affected population in the state going up to over 34,000 on Wednesday. The situation turned critical today at Patacharkuchi, Assam where several houses, schools and offices were inundated.

The CRPF camp, veterinary clinic, Prachaya Sangha, Sahitya Sabha office, Sariha Chakla, Sripur Chakla, Baranlikuchi, Bezkuchi, Kuara, Nityananda, Rihabari, Panbari, Akaya, Ulua and Dharamtala including all the wards of Patacharkuchi town are now currently reeling under floods.

The recent deluge have also submerged the Bajali Revenue Circle Office, Deputy Registrar's Office, Veterinary Hospital , Patacharkuchii High School, Patacharkuchi Vidyapith, Sankardev Shishu Niketan and 64 Primary School premises.

The water level of the Kaldia river is rising and large number of residential premises were inundated. There flood water inundated Patacharkuchi Jalah connecting road in many places and surface communication was disrupted. Patacharkuchi —Bhaluki PWD road also submerged by flood water.

In Helana area roads and residential area were also affected. In Nityananda area huge area comprising number of villages were affected.



