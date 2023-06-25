Assam floods: Family member cremated at backyard of house in Bajali

Bajali, June 25: In a tragic incident, body of a family member in Bajali subdivision of Assam had to be cremated by family at backyard of their house on 23 June due to the food situation in the state.

The deceased, identified as 43-year-old Hiren Talukdar, was a resident of Gunori in Patacharkuchi constituency under the Bajali subdivision.

Reportedly, he passed due to brain stroke in a hospital in Guwahati on 22 June.

Talukdar, who was a farmer, stayed in his home for the last 15 days due to the flood water covering his paddy field.

Moreover, his elder brother Ghanashyam Talukdar also died by brain tumour in 1998. He was SI in CRPF.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, his father Surjya Kanta Talukdar said, "Out of three my two sons died. I don't know what to do at this age. I don't have anything to lose."

Anjana Talukdar wife of Hiren said, "My husband was depressed over the paddy and vegetables which was completely washed away all of his hard work by the flood water from his paddy field."

"We have only one son who studied in class 8 at Bajali Higher Secondary School at Pathsala. I don't know what to do or where to go." she added.

As per reports, the flood situation in the Bajali in lower Assam is still grim, as nearly 2.61 lakh people in 196 villages have been affected by the flood.

The flood waters of the Pahumara and Kaldia River have submerged several villages. Pathsala Swahid Madan Rawta Civil Hospital including Bhattadev University and many government and private school - colleges covered with flood water.

Meanwhile, the flood waters have submerged 297.30 hectares of cropland in Bajali.