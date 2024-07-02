Assam Floods: Embankment breach likely to submerge Auniati Satra in Majuli

Jorhat, July 2: A tense situation prevailed in Majuli after an embankment connecting Bukura gaon and Jagundhari was swept away due to the rising water level of the Brahmaputra River on Monday night.

According to sources, this embankment breach may result in the submersion of several villages in Majuli, including Auniati Satra.

The locals alleged that the embankment was not constructed scientifically, which led to its collapse.

The waters of the Brahmaputra have already submerged many villages on the world’s largest river island. Several families are still stranded in villages, sources said.