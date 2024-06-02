Assam floods: Death toll rises to 11; over 6 lakh population affected

Guwahati, June 2: The flood situation in Assam remains grim as the death toll has increased to 11 as of June 1, with 6,01,642 population affected in ten districts of the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority data, ten districts, including Hailakandi, Hojai, Morigaon, Karimganj, Nagaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West, and Dima Hasao, have been affected by the floods, with the Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara rivers still flowing above the danger level.

The data further reveals that three individuals, including one minor, in Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Cachar lost their lives in the floods.

Furthermore, 2,02,925 animals, including 26,429 in Cachar, 5,931 in Dibrugarh, 22,389 in Hailakandi, 50, 045 in Hojai, 14,539 in Karbi Anglong West, 54,336 in Karimganj, and 29,256 in Nagaon, were affected by the floods.