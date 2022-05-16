Assam floods: Cachar Administration and Assam Rifles shift people to relief camps

Silchar, May 16: While heavy rainfall triggered panic among people of Cachar district, the water level of river Barak swelled above the danger level of 19.83 metres at Annapurna Ghat on Saturday and also inundated many areas across the district.

Since Sunday morning, there has been some relief as the water level remained steady at 20.03 metres at 4 pm intending a falling trend by at least 2 cm per hour since the wee hours. The water level again started rising by 4 cm per hour. The water level was 20.45 cm till last recorded at 8 am on Monday.