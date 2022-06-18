Assam Floods: Barak river flowing above danger level, many areas inundated

Silchar, June 18: In what could be called a brisk worsening of situation, water level of river Barak at Annapurna Ghat was measured at 20.10 meters flowing well over the danger level of 19.83 meters since 11 am on Saturday.

Due to incessant rain for the past few days, many areas have been inundated once again causing great inconvenience to the people across Cachar district. In Silchar, many areas are waterlogged. The District Administration has initiated several measures to combat the situation.

Several areas including Malugram area, Sonai Road area that connects Silchar stretch with Aizwal has been severely affected due to water logging.





























In some areas like Itkhola, dewatering process is done by pumping out water from the locality.









Meanwhile, in an advisory issued by the district administration, DC Keerthi Jalli urged people residing in and around vulnerable locations (i.e. close to river banks, landslide prone areas) to shift to the nearest relief camps or to the nearest School / Community Buildings for immediate shelter.

The advisory further states, "In lieu of river Barak having crossed the danger level on 18th June 2022 & in anticipation of heavy rainfall for the next 3 (three) days in Cachar District as per reports received from Regional Meteorological Center, Guwahati, Public is hereby requested to avoid moving out of their residences other than for emergency requirements or medical purposes."

"All relief operation measures are underway. This Advisory is issued in the interest of public safety. Contact details of District Emergency Operation Centre ( DEOC ) , Cachar . Toll Free No. – 1077 Phone No. 03824-239249 Or 03824-234005 Mobile No. – 9401624141," said the advisory.





