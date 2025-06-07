Assam flood toll rises to 21, over 4 L affected; landslide in Guwahati, one missing

Guwahati, June 7: The flood situation in Assam showed marginal improvement on Saturday with a receding trend observed in major rivers, including the Brahmaputra.

However, the overall impact remains severe, with over four lakh people still affected across 18 districts.

The first wave of floods and rain-induced landslides in the state has so far claimed 21 lives, according to official data.

So far, no fresh casualties were reported, although one person was reported missing in a landslide that struck Guwahati’s Rupnagar area early on Saturday.

The rainfall intensity has reduced across most districts, with only scattered showers reported in some areas.

As a result, water levels in major rivers have started to recede. Still, the Brahmaputra continues to flow above danger level in Dhubri, while other rivers such as the Kopili (at Dharamtul), Barak (at Katakhal in Hailakandi), and Kushiyara (at Sribhumi) remain swollen.

The deluge has affected 1,296 villages under 54 revenue circles, submerging over 16,500 hectares of cropland and impacting nearly 3 lakh livestock.

Relief efforts are underway, with 40,313 displaced residents sheltering in 328 relief camps, and over 1.19 lakh people receiving aid through distribution centres.

Assam’s rich biodiversity has also suffered. The Kaziranga National Park is inundated by Brahmaputra’s waters, while nearly 70 per cent of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary lies under floodwater from the Brahmaputra and Kopili rivers.

Wildlife, including the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, have been forced to seek refuge on higher ground.

“Forest personnel are on high alert, monitoring the situation closely to mitigate the impact on wildlife,” a forest department official said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the Barak Valley for the second time this week, has assured timely release of rehabilitation grants.

He also pledged that damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges, would be repaired before the Durga Puja festivities.

As Assam continues to battle the aftermath of the floods, authorities remain on guard amid forecasts of further rain and the looming risk of more landslides in vulnerable areas.

