Assam flood toll rises to 10 as over 4 lakh affected across 20 districts

Guwahati/Rangia/Jorhat/Tinsukia, June 2: Two more deaths were reported in Assam due to floods and landslides, taking the toll to 10 as over four lakh people remained affected across more than 20 districts as of Sunday evening.

According to a bulletin issued late evening by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one death each was reported from Cachar and Sribhumi districts in the past 24 hours.

The bulletin stated that 3,64,046 people in 56 revenue circles and 764 villages across 19 districts are reeling under floods. Cachar is the worst-hit district, with 1,03,790 people affected, followed by Sribhumi (83,621) and Nagaon (62,700).

A total of 3,524.38 hectares of cropland has been inundated, and 696 animals have been washed away, the ASDMA added.

So far, 52 relief camps have been set up, housing 10,272 inmates, while another 103 relief distribution centres are operational. Urban flooding has been reported in four districts, affecting over 41,000 people, while four districts continue to face the threat of landslides.

Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark, including the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh and Neamatighat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in Kampur, Katakhal in Matizuri, Barak in Badarpur Ghat, and Kushiyara in Sribhumi.

Multiple agencies are engaged in rescue and relief efforts, deploying boats and even an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter to reach stranded residents, the bulletin noted.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned that the situation may worsen for people living in low-lying and riverbank areas due to continuing heavy rainfall in Assam and adjoining regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the Chief Minister on June 1 to take stock of the situation and assured all possible assistance. Sarma, who briefed Shah over the phone, reiterated the state's preparedness and urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant.

"I have briefed him on the measures being taken, and we are grateful for his concern and support," Sarma said on social media.

“Assam is already witnessing intense rainfall — 42 cm in Silchar, 35 cm in Karimganj, 30 cm in Hailakandi, and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared,” he added.

Meanwhile, road, railway, and ferry services have been disrupted in several parts of the state due to persistent rainfall.

A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said four trains were cancelled and one was short-terminated/originated due to floodwaters flowing over tracks on the Baraigram–Dullabcherra section.

The Dullabcherra–Silchar, Silchar–Dullabcherra, and Badarpur–Dullabcherra–Badarpur passenger trains will remain cancelled for two days.

The Guwahati–Dullabcherra–Guwahati train will be short-terminated and short-originated at/from Baraigram, and services between Baraigram and Dullabcherra will remain suspended until Tuesday.

On May 30, the Chief Minister had said that the state was facing an abnormal situation due to continuous rainfall caused by a massive cloud cover over large parts of the Northeast.

PTI