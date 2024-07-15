Assam: Flood situation slowly improves, over 5 lakh people affected

Guwahati, Jul 15: As the water level in Assam has been receding, the flood situation across several parts of the region is slowly improving.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 5,97,604 people are currently affected by the flood, while the death toll has reached 93.



Furthermore, 25,367.61 hectares of crop area across several districts were destroyed by the annual deluge.

It may be mentioned that the flood has affected several parts of Assam, with Cachar being the worst-affected district, followed by Dhubri and Nagaon.

Currently, the authorities are operating 134 relief camps across several districts.



