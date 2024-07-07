Assam flood situation remains grim; death toll rises to 58

Guwahati, Jul 7:Assam is still grappling with severe flooding, with over 2.3 lakh people across 29 districts affected by the annual deluge and the death toll has risen to 58.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 23,96,648 people were affected by the flood in several districts of Assam.



Furthermore, 3,535 villages in 29 districts were hit by the annual deluge.



Major rivers, including Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Kushiyara, and Barak, are flowing above the danger mark.



The latest report from the ASDMA mentioned that around 68768.5 hectares of crop area across several districts were destroyed by the flood.







