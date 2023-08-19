85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Flood situation improves, number of affected people recedes

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Flood situation improves, number of affected people recedes
Photo: PTI

Guwahati, Aug 19: The flood situation in Assam has improved over the past 48 hours, resulting in a huge drop from 11,822 affected people to 167.

Although the Brahmaputra River is reeling above the danger level in Jorhat’s Nimatighat and in Dhubri district but no reports of any considerable amount of damage of embankments, roads or residences have been received.

According to Assam State Disaster Management around 167 people are currently reeling under the flood in Dibrugarh district.

