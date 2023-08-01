Assam: Flood situation improves, number of affected people decreases

Guwahati, Aug 1: A moment of relief for the people of Assam as the state’s flood situation slowly began to improve with the number of affetcted people dropping from 10,925 to 3,815.

According to data from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhemaji remains the district that has been most severely hit, with 3,815 people being directly impacted.

Furthermore, according to the CWC advisory no rivers are flowing above the danger level which is a respite for the situation.

Meanwhile, authorities are still constantly monitoring the situation for the well being of the people.