Assam flood: Over 4 lakh people affected, 26 dead

Guwahati, Jun 21: The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with more than 4 lakh people currently reeling under the deluge in several districts of the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 4,09,356 people were affected by the flood, and the number of deaths during the last 24 hours was 26.



According to reports, several major rivers, including Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara, were flowing above the danger level till Thursday evening.



Furthermore, a total of 1,311 villages in 22 districts of the state are affected by the floods.



The latest report from the ASDMA mentioned that around 6424.83 acres of crop area were affected by the flood.







