Assam flood: Over 2.6 lakh people affected, death toll rises to 34

Guwahati, Jun 1: The flood situation in Assam has worsened, raising the death toll from 32 to 34, with over 2.62 lakh people affected across multiple districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 12 districts of the state have been affected by the second wave of flooding.



The affected districts are: Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Kamrup, Dhemaji, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Kokrajhar.



With the continuous downpour, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is rising above the danger mark.



As per ASDMA data, 6,546.44 hectares of crop area have been inundated, and 671 villages are reeling under the flood.







