Assam Flood: More than 9,000 people affected in Dhemaji

Guwahati, Aug 22: Assam’s flood situation has gotten worse once again in parts of Biswanath and Dhemaji districts affecting 9,812 people.

According to the data of Assam State Disaster Management Authority around 261 people are affected by the flood while on the other hand Dhemaji district was the worst hit, with 9,551 people affected with continuous downpour.

According to reports infrastructure and embankment have also been damaged in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Jorhat districts.