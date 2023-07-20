Assam flood: More than 64,000 people affected in eight districts

Guwahati, Jul 20: The flood situation in Assam is constantly changing, impacting around 63,606 people across eight districts. Within the last 24 hours, one more person lost its life in Sivasagar, bringing the total death toll for the year to nine.



According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Golaghat is the most severely affected district, with 27,526 people dealing with floodwaters, followed by Sivasagar with 15,137 people and Dhemaji with 14,892 people.

At present, the Brahmaputra River in Dhubri, Tezpur, and Neamatighat areas is flowing above the danger level.

Reportedly, around 272 villages in 14 revenue circles are submerged, and approximately 2863.76 hectares of cropland have been damaged across the state.

Meanwhile, in response to the situation, the government has established 51 relief camps and centers in Dhemaji, Chirang, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup and Sivasagar districts, providing shelter to 522 inmates, including women and children.