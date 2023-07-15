Assam Flood: More than 60,000 lives affected in several districts

Guwahati, Jul 15: The flood situation in Assam has worsened as the number of people impacted has risen to 67,689 across 17 districts.

The situation has been aggravated by the major rivers, including the Brahmaputra River, which is flowing above the danger mark at different locations.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), there have been no new fatalities in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remains at seven.

The number of affected districts has increased from 10 to 17, which now include Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Nagaon.