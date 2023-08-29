Assam Flood: More than 1.91 lakh people affected in several districts

Guwahati, Aug 29: The flood situation in Assam has worsened as around 1.91 lakh people in 17 districts are impacted by the continuous downpour.

According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Lakhimpur is the most severely affected district, with 47,400 people dealing with floodwaters, followed by Dhemaji district with 41,000 people, Golaghat district with 28,000 people , 21,500 in Sivasagar district and Sonitpur district with 17,800 people.

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours one person also died after drowning in floodwaters in Sivasagar district of Assam, which took the death toll to 15 in the state this year.