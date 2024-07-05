Assam flood: Death toll rises to 52, over 21 lakh people affected

Guwahati, Jul 5: As the flood situation in Assam turns grim, the death toll now stands at 46.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 21,13,204 people are affected by the floodwaters in several districts of Assam.

Furthermore, major rivers, including Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Kushiyara, and Barak, are flowing above the danger mark.



As many as 3208 villages in 29 districts were hit by the annual deluge.



The latest report from the ASDMA mentioned that around 57018.29 hectares of crop area across several districts were destroyed by the flood.



Meanwhile, relief efforts are underway.







