Assam flood: Death toll rises to 46, over 16 lakh people affected

Guwahati, Jul 4:The death toll has risen to 46 as the flood situation in Assam turns grim.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 16,25,089 people are affected by the floodwaters in several districts of Assam.



Furthermore, major rivers, including Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Kushiyara, and Barak, are flowing above the danger mark.



As many as 2,800 villages in 29 districts were hit by the annual deluge.



Moreover, 39451.51 hectares of crop area across several districts were destroyed by the flood.



Meanwhile, relief efforts are underway.







