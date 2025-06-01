Assam flood crisis deepens: Red alert in Nagaon, student missing in Tinsukia

Nagaon, June 1: The Kapili river is flowing above the danger mark in Kampur, Kachua and Raha area in the district today in view of the widespread rainfall for the past two days.

As per an official bulletin, the overflowing water from Borapani river has submerged paddy field in 27 villages under Kachua as well as Kampur revenue circles today till the filing if this report.

Considering the gravity of the sit situation, the district administration has declared red alert in the areas and urged the people living along the river banks to be vigilant as the water level of the Kapili river in Kampur rising since morning. According to reports, severe erosion has occurred near the Garokhanda embankment. A vast area of Kampur is likely to be inundated tonight. In view of heavy down pour, the Kopili Hydro Electric Project has opened seven sluice gates to release the excess water from its reservoirs causing flood in many parts of the district.

Doomdooma: The water level of many rivers flowing across the Tinsukia district is rising. In the Kordoiguri area of Tinsukia district, heavy flood has occurred. Several villages under the Doomdooma Revenue Circle, especially in the Kordoiguri region, have been inundated. According to reports, a student has gone missing after falling into floodwaters in Kordoigari under Baghjan Police Station. The missing student has been identified as Suman Moran, son of the late Ganesh Moran of No. 1 Kordoiguri village.

Several houses in No. 3 Kordoiguri (Gariating) have already been affected by the erosion. The road between Dhulijan and Hatisal-Borgora villages has been submerged.

The Talap-Kordoiguri area under the newly formed Makum and Sadiya Legialative Assembly constituencies has been suffering from the severe erosion caused by the Aranta Nalo (Dangri River) for nearly three decades.

Hailakandi: Hailakandi's SK Roy Civil Hospital has been inundated today due to heavy rainfall. The OPD services have been disrupted due to waterlogging. The District Media Expert of National Health Mission in Hailakandi. Monika Das informed that the services of the outpatient department have been disrupted due to waterlogging right from the morning. The x-ray, CT scan machine rooms were also submerged by water in the hospital. The employees of the hospital took the initiative to clear the water inside the rooms.

Matijuri point, Silchar Road, Public School Road, Ashram Road, Bachairkhal, Sirajpatty, Old Hospital Chowringhee, Rabindra Sarani, Lala Rood, Lakshmisahar areas were badly affected due to waterlogging. The people of the district have demanded immediate reconstruction of drainage system in all the 16 municipal wards of the town

Goalpara: Continuous heavy rains have caused widespread flooding across several low lying areas in all the revenue circles, namely Balijana, Dudhnoi, Lakhipar, Matia, and Rongjuli in Goalpara district. Despite the extensive inundation, there have been no report of revenue villages being affected or residents displaced due to floods.

Official sources indicate that section of traffic on the Salpara stretch of National High way 17 near Krishna was temporarily suspended on the night of May 30. However, the road has since been repaired, and vehicular movement was restored today. The latest official bulletin reported that the water levels of all major rivers in the district-the Dudhnoi. Krishnai are gradually receding. However, the Brahmaputra is showing an upward trend, flowing at 33.62 metres. However, the floodwaters caused damage to some mad infrastructure with in the district.

Meanwhile, the District Commissioner, Khanindra Choudhury, visited the site where the construction of a mound is going on near the Dudhnoi river. The construction involves building a mound using geo-hags from Tengebari to Sarapara and from Hamulpora to Nandewwur to prevent river erosion