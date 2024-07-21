Assam: Flood claims over 200 animals in Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Jul 21: Over 200 animals, including 13 one-horned rhinoceros, have died due to the flood in Kaziranga National Park this year so far.

According to reports, two swamp deer, 168 hog deer, five wild pigs, eight Porcupine sp., one each wild buffalo, and a sambar lost their lives after drowning in floodwater.



On the other hand, two hog deer died after being hit by a vehicle, 18 others died under care, and one otter (pup) died due to some other reason during the flood.



Meanwhile, the Golaghat police, in view of the improving flood situation in Assam, have lifted restrictions on the movement of commercial trucks during daylight hours in the Kaziranga National Park area.



According to an official notification, commercial trucks are allowed to travel through the park from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at a limited speed without the requirement of piloting.

