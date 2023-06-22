Assam Flood: 45,000 people affected in 108 villages of Nalbari district

Guwahati Jun 22: With no sign of improvement, flood situation in Assam is getting worse day by day. Around 45,000 people along with 108 villages under 6 revenue circles in Nalbari district are currently submerged in floodwaters.

The flood has had a significant impact on 200 families in Moiraranga, Batahghila village, with the majority of the families resorting to makeshift shelters on roads.

Due to continuous downpour the Pagladiya River, now flowing above the danger level mark, inundating new areas in the past 24 hours.

Many villagers were compelled to flee their houses and seek safety on the highlands and roadways.