Assam flood: 3.9 lakh people affected, death toll rises to 27

Guwahati, Jun 22:The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with the death toll rising to 27.

As per reports, the fresh casualty took place in Khairabari, Udalguri district of Assam, on Friday.



According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 3,90,491 people were affected by the flood during the last 24 hours.



Furthermore, 19 districts are currently reeling under the flood, with rivers including Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara flowing above the danger level.



Moreover, a total of 1,325 villages in 19 districts of the state are affected by the floods.



The latest report from the ASDMA mentioned that around 4347.86 acres of crop area were affected by the flood.







