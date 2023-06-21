Assam Flood: 34,000 people affected in 19 districts, Lakhimpur worst hit

Guwahati, June 21: The flood situation in Assam remains critical on Wednesday morning following overnight rainfall at several places with over 34,000 people reeling under the deluge across nine districts of the state.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur district is the worst hit in the first wave of floods in the state. Over 22,000 people have been affected in Lakhimpur, followed by Dibrugarh with almost 3,900 people and Kokrajhar with more than 2,700 persons.

No death has been reported so far but the floods have led to erosion and damage to infrastructure.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days in the upper catchment areas, which may result in rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The IMD has also issued a ‘Red Alert’ and predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next few days.

In a report issued on Tuesday, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that 523 villages are facing floods so far this year, and that 5842.72 hectares of cropland have been submerged. Guwahati and Silchar are among the cities facing floods.

Ferry services in parts of the Brahmaputra, one of the world’s largest rivers, were suspended after IMD issued an alert for heavy rainfall until Thursday.

Moreover, ASDMA advised residents living in Assam’s riverine areas to be prepared with emergency kits and avoid venturing into rising waters. “People are urged to refrain from activities such as fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers unnecessarily during these days,” a notice said.