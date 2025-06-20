Assam flood: 27-L hectares affected across 35 districts in 25 years

Guwahati, June 20: The total area affected by floods in Assam is 27.08 lakh hectares (ha) spread across 35 districts, according to the satellite-derived cumulative flood inundation data from 1998 to 2023.

The range of flood inundation areas varied significantly from 2.11 lakh ha in 2009 to 12.85 lakh ha in 2020, indicating the severity of the floods and their impact on the region over the years.

The data has been revealed in the Flood Hazard Zoning Atlas for Assam, which was released on June 16. The atlas was prepared by National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO in association with NDMA and ASDMA using multi-satellite data. The maps were generated using 389 Indian Remote Sensing (IRS) satellites and satellite data from other space missions obtained through the International Charter.

Around 22.77 per cent of the total area of Morigaon and 13.21 per cent of Sivasagar fall under the ‘very high’ category in terms of flood risk. In Bajali, Barpeta, Nagaon, Karimganj and Cachar, the very high risk zone in over 9 per cent of the total geographical areas of the respective districts. Around 261 villages in Charaideo and 221 in Cachar fall under the very high risk category for flood hazard.

It is estimated that the total flood hazard area under ‘very high’ category is 3.26 lakh ha, ‘high category’ is 2.86 lakh ha, ‘moderate category’ is 4.65 lakh ha, ‘low category’ is 5.32 lakh ha and ‘very low’ category is 10.96 lakh ha.

As many as 1876 villages in 119 circles are under ‘very high category’ in terms of flood hazard, 890 villages in 124 circles are under ‘high category’, 1870 villages in 147 circles are under ‘moderate category’, 1310 villages in 149 circles are under ‘low category’ and 11039 villages in 166 circles are under ‘very low category’.

In terms of crop area, it is estimated that 18.22 lakh ha area is prone to flood inundation and out of this area, 2.58 lakh ha area is of very high flood hazard category, 2.22 lakh ha area is of high flood hazard category, 3.34 lakh ha area is of moderate category, 3.57 lakh ha area is of low category and 6.49 lakh ha area is of very low category.







