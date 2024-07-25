Assam: Flesh trade reported at lodge near Majuli Satra

Jorhat, July 25: A shocking incident has come to the fore in the cultural heritage of Majuli, where incidents of flesh trade at a lodge near a historical satra were reported.

According to initial information, an allegation has been raised against one Kamaleshwar Bora, owner of the lodge, for running a flesh trade. The lodge is located near a historical satra and a primary school.

Following the allegations, the police raided the lodge and found evidence in connection with the matter. However, the accused, involved in anti-social activities like the flesh trade, and other youths managed to escape the spot after receiving a clue of the arrival of the police.

Meanwhile, based on long-standing complaints from the public, the police lodged a case against the owner of the lodge under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1986.