Assam: Five youths arrested in connection with minor gang rape case

Guwahati, Jun 26: Following the harrowing gang rape case of a minor girl in Assam’s Mazbat, Udalguri district, the five culprits who committed the crime have been arrested.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday via the microblogging site ‘X’ informed about the culprits arrest.



The main accused was injured in a police firing on Tuesday after attempting to escape police custody.



CM Sarma mentioned, “In connection with Mazbat PS Case No. 30/24, involving the rape of a minor girl by several boys on June 22, five miscreants have been arrested. The main accused was injured in police firing yesterday while attempting to escape custody. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to thoroughly investigate the matter under the supervision of a senior officer.”



The gang rape case that rocked the state occurred in Udalguri’s Dhunsuri T.E. under Mazbat PS on June 22. The minor girl, who was accompanied by her friend, was coerced by a gang of miscreants who allegedly raped her in a nearby secluded area.

The incident came to light after family members lodged a complaint on June 23.





