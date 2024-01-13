Assam: Five persons accused of killing Karimganj youth in Cachar Police net

Silchar, Jan 13: In a major development, Cachar Police arrested five persons including the master mind behind the gruesome murder of a man, aged around 25 years from Karimganj.

A press release issued by Cachar Police stated that the accused persons were arrested in connection with an incident that had occurred on December 9, 2023.

“On 9th Dec 2023 at around 11:30 pm, information was received regarding a male person lying naked at Ramnagar bypass in seriously injured condition. Immediately the injured person was shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital but he succumbed to his injury next day. He was identified as Mithu Biswas, driver of vehicle no. AS-10D-5123, who was hired by an unknown person from Karimganj taxi stand as stated by the owner of the car,” the release said.

“Accordingly a case was registered vide Silchar PS C/No 2368/2023 u/s 394/302 IPC. During investigation the prime accused Arun Das (38 yrs) of R K Nagar, Karimganj, a notorious criminal was arrested. He planned the entire ploy. Arun Das primarily hijacked the vehicle from Karimganj taxi stand to drop Biswas at Silchar and later administered him some intoxicated substance making him unconscious. Then he thew him at National Highway bypass near the ISBT, Silchar- Aizawl road in naked condition and took away the vehicle. Mithu Biswas was later hit by a car on the National Highway and succumbed to his injuries next day. Thereafter, Arun das with the help of his co accomplices who were also arrested, had sold off the vehicle at Aizawl. Later, the vehicle was recovered from another accused Ajim Uddin at Aizawl with the help of Mizoram police,” the release further mentioned.