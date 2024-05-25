Assam: Five people fainted due to rising temperature in two separate incidents

Hailakandi, May 25: With rising temperatures and scorching heat across the state, a man fainted due to heat stroke in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Netaji Point in Hailakandi district.

As per sources, the man identified as Ilyas Ali suddenly vomited due to the rising temperature and later he fainted.

Locals in the area immediately admitted him to SK Roy Civil Hospital, and it has been learned that the person’s health is in a critical condition.

On the other hand, at least four students fainted due to the rising temperature, and the incident took place at Uttar Boldaboldi School No. 804.

Following the incident, the students were taken to the hospital for further treatment, and they are currently out of danger.