Assam: Five inmates of child observation home flee; two found

Jorhat, July 1: Five inmates of a child observation home at Lichubari in Jorhat, where children in conflict with law are lodged, fled from the home on Saturday night. However, two boys were found by police later in the night and brought back to the home.

Dibyajyoti Deuri, principal of the observation home, told The Assam Tribune that the five boys fled after breaking the grill of a window in a room, after which police were informed.

He said that two of the boys were found by police nearby on Saturday night itself and brought back to the home. The principal said that the police search for the other three was on.

It may be mentioned that this observation home in Jorhat serves 16 districts of the state.