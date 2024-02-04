Assam: Five accused in Animesh Bhuyan mob lynching case granted bail

Jorhat, Feb 4: At a time when the nation is welcoming the death penalty for mob lynching, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to the five accused involved in the mob lynching of student leader Animesh Bhuyan in Assam’s Jorhat district, that shook the entire state.

According to reports, the five accused were released from Jorhat Central Jail on Saturday. Of the 12 accused who were arrested in connection with the mob lynching case, five who were granted bail have been identified as Mohan Das, Bitupan Das, Akoni alias Sanju Das, Ratul Das and Bikram Das.

It is expected that the other accused people are also likely to get bail, reports said.

It may be mentioned that around 50–60 people brutally attacked All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader Animesh Bhuyan and his two friends in a crowded place in Jorhat town in November 2021 while trying to help an elderly man who fell from his scooter.

Following the incident, the trio was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for immediate medical attention, however, the doctors declared Animesh brought dead.

The police had arrested 13 accused in connection with the incident, including the prime accused, Neeraj Das, alias ‘Kola Lora’. However, later, Neeraj Das died in an accident while in police custody.

Notably, the person for whom Animesh lost his life was none other than the father of the prime accused, Neeraj, Mohan Das, who is also one of the accused granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.